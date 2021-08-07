Washington [US], August 7 (ANI): Afghan women in Los Angeles held a protest against the Taliban's brutalities and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan as foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country.

"Afghan women in Los Angeles protest against the Taliban's brutalities and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan," Afghanistan Diplomacy tweeted.

Afghanistan is witnessing a massive surge in violence as foreign forces are withdrawing from the country.

Taliban has increased their attacks against civilians, Afghan defence, and security forces.

Several cities in Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban in recent weeks and fighting in several others have escalated as the terror group attempt to gain control of them.

Recently, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has said civilian casualties in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 reached record levels with over 1,659 people killed and 3,254 others wounded.

Earlier on Tuesday, multiple explosions and sporadic gunfire were heard in the city of Kabul, near the residence of acting Afghanistan acting Defense Minister General Bismillah Mohammadi.

According to Afghan media, the explosions was due to a car bomb attack. However, the Taliban had claimed responsibility for the attack later.

However, Afghanistan acting Defense Minister later informed that he and his family are safe following a "terrorist attack" on his residence in Kabul.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away. (ANI)

