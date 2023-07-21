Kabul [Afghanistan], July 21 (ANI): The European Union has announced humanitarian aid of 7.6 million euros to address the needs of vulnerable citizens of Afghanistan, as the country continues to remain in the grip of food insecurity and economic crisis, reported Afghan news agency, Khaama Press.

The aid has been announced to tackle the alarming levels of food insecurity they are experiencing through support to farmers and their needs, enhancing food production, and restoring unirrigated land in six provinces around the nation.

The EU's financial support of 7.6 million euros will enable Afghan Aid and its partners to offer a comprehensive support programme to ensure the needs of rural Afghans, provide opportunities for income generation, and support communities in using climate-smart agriculture practices and restoring agricultural land for food production, according to Khaama Press.

According to the Afghan news agency, the project will be implemented in six provinces of the country, including Badakhshan, Dykundi, Ghor, Jawzjan, Samangan, and Takhar.

Afghanistan has a significant problem with food insecurity, and women, young people, and families with members who are disabled are particularly affected.

“We are committed to helping the people of Afghanistan, especially the most vulnerable people in local communities, such as families headed by women that cannot meet their basic needs," EU Chargée d’Affaires, Raffaella Iodice said, according to Khaama Press.

According to Charles Davy, managing director of Afghan Aid, "More must be done to enable vulnerable households to grow more food and strengthen and diversify their incomes at a time when so many Afghans do not have enough to eat."

People continue to face food shortages in the country hit by a massive humanitarian crisis. (ANI)

