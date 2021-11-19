Kabul [Afghanistan], November 19 (ANI): Afghanistan and Iran have set up several committees to expand cooperation between the two countries in the economy, agriculture, railways, trade and the investment sectors, said the Afghan Ministry of Finance (MoF).

The committees were established during the meeting between visiting Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi's with officials of the Taliban regime, reported TOLOnews.

Many terms were agreed upon during the Afghanistan-Iran meet including export of oil and flour to Afghanistan along with the appointment of representatives from both the nations; investigation of Khaf-Herat railway project; setting up of committee among Afghanistan, Iran and China to build and fund the Herat-Mazar and Wakhan-Kashgar railways; investment in the agriculture sector; creation of joint chamber of commerce between Afghanistan and Iran; visas for traders and investors; addressing fuel conflicts, etc, reported TOLOnews.

TOLOnews quoted a spokesman of the MoF as saying, "Most of our trade challenges were in Iran. When our traders are buying the goods, they are not processed on time, visas are not issued on time."

Afghanistan's minister of industry and commerce, Nooruddin Azizi said the country is working to ramp up exports to Iran.

Committees have commenced operations in the trade, commerce, mining, banking, customs and cultural sectors, reported TOLOnews.

The country is mostly dependent on Iran for goods and fuel. Economists believe that the creation of joint committees could potentially develop and enhance Afghanistan's economy. (ANI)

