Vienna, November 19: Austria has imposed a national COVID-19 lockdown starting from Monday, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.

"Starting Monday, a national lockdown will take effect for a maximum of 20 days".

Every 10 days an assessment will be made. It will automatically end no later than December 13th, from that day the lockdown will end for vaccinated and recovered patients," the chancellor told a press conference.

