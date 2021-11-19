Islamabad, November 19: Sania Ashiq, a Member of Legislative Assembly from Taxila assembly constituency of Pakistan's Punjab, has been the recent victim of cyber crime. Media reports inform that an obscene video which allegedly features Ashiq is circulating on social media platforms. She has, however, denied the claim and lodged a complaint with the the Federal Investigation Agency in end October in this matter. Ashiq has also been getting threat calls over this incident. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Gets Obscene Video As ‘Birthday Gift’ From Facebook Friend, Allegedly Morphed Video Shows Him Nude Talking to Her on Video Call.

According to reports, Ashiq, who is a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), filed a complaint with the FIA after she came to know about an obscene video clip that is doing the rounds of social media. The users claim that the woman in the viral video Ashiq, however the MLA has refuted this. The agency started the investigation based on her complaint and reportedly arrested one person Lahore in this matter but his identity has not be disclosed as yet. Woman Posts Obscene Video With Minor Son To Go Viral on Social Media, DCW Sends Notice to Delhi Police To Register FIR.

The police is yet confirm whether the woman in the viral video clip is Ashiq or not. Media reports inform that the police have so far said that FIR has been registered in the matter and investigations are underway. The MLA has reportedly been getting threat calls as well. Ashiq, who is considered to be a close ally of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz, has also approached incumbent PM Imran Khan in this regard.

