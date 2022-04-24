Kabul [Afghanistan], April 24 (ANI): The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concerns over the series of attacks that led to the deaths of over 50 boys and girls, calling it a "grave rights violations" in Afghanistan.

"In one week alone, more than 50 girls and boys have lost their lives in a series of heinous grave rights violations in Afghanistan," Paloma Escudero, UNICEF Director for Global Communication and Advocacy, was quoted by Tolo News as saying.

The UN agency also highlighted the delay in reopening of schools for girl students in Afghanistan saying, "It's been one month since Afghanistan's de facto authorities barred teenage girls from returning to school."

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan had barred girls from attending school over grade six after issuing a decree last month.

"It is our right to go back to school. We cannot take this pain anymore," UNICEF quoted Mariya a 16-year-old as saying.

"We are doing all we can to support education #ForEveryChild in #Afghanistan. @UNICEFis providing: 2 months emergency cash support for teachers School bags & supplies for 1st graders Millions of textbooks But more is needed. We won't give up on the children who need us," UNICEF informed in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Taliban's Ministry of Education said that the schools for girls in grades 7-12 will be reopened in the near future.

"UNICEF promised to help the Ministry of Education in providing salaries for teachers. Also, the money will flow into accounts which will prevent the existence of fake teachers," Aziz Ahmad Riyan, a Taliban spokesperson was quoted as saying.

"Depriving girls from education and closing their schools have affected the government as well because it has been working on how to reopen the schools, but they are yet to find a solution. We ask the Islamic Emirate to reopen the schools for girls as soon as possible," Omarzada, a teacher said. (ANI)

