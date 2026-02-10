Ghazni [Afghanistan], February 10 (ANI): Construction has started on three clean drinking water supply networks in Ghazni province with funding from the World Bank, according to Tolo News.

The initiatives are underway in the Ab Band, Khogyani and Zankhan districts at a total cost of 20 million Afghanis. Upon completion, the projects are expected to provide clean drinking water to approximately 1,000 families in the region.

Saeed-ur-Rahman Saeed, head of project implementation at the Ghazni Department of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, said, "The construction of three water supply networks has been launched in the Khogyani, Ab Band and Zankhan districts of Ghazni. The cost of these projects is 20 million Afghanis, and 1,000 families will benefit from them."

Local residents have described severe challenges in accessing drinking water following prolonged droughts, which have caused many wells to dry up. They expressed appreciation for the new projects and urged continued support for similar efforts.

Ezatullah, a resident of Ab Band district in Ghazni, said, "Out of 300 households in our village, 90 per cent have no water, and the remaining 10 per cent bring water by car and motorcycle from distant areas."

Another resident of Ab Band, Mohammad Dawood, said, "We are facing severe water shortages. When someone starts a pump to draw water from a borewell, everyone gathers around that single well. We are very grateful that our water problem is being addressed."

Tolo News reported that, according to the Ghazni Department of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, 10 clean drinking water supply networks have already been completed across various districts of the province this year with World Bank assistance, at a cost exceeding 55 million Afghanis. These schemes have delivered clean water to nearly 4,000 families.

The ongoing and completed projects reflect efforts to address acute water scarcity in drought-affected areas of Ghazni province. (ANI)

