Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], November 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, on Sunday commended the latest political agreement in Sudan.

The chairperson "learned with satisfaction of the signing of the agreement reached between the President of the Sudanese Supreme Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok," an AU statement read.

Mahamat described the agreement as an important step toward the return to constitutional order as enshrined in the Khartoum agreements of Aug. 19, 2019, which framed the consensual and democratic transition in Sudan.

He encouraged all political and social, civil and military actors to deepen this orientation and to implement it inclusively and effectively, in a climate of peace and national reconciliation.

Mahamat further called on the international community to renew its commitment in solidarity with Sudan so that it regains peace and prepares, in a democratic consensus, for regular and free election, which he said the only path to put a definitive end to the institutional turmoil in the country and ensure its sustainable development.

On Sunday, Sudan's removed Prime Minister Hamdok was reinstated after he and General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Al-Burhan signed a political declaration to end the current political crisis, the official Sudan TV reported.

The deal stipulated that Hamdok is to select a civilian government from independent civilian competencies. (ANI/Xinhua)

