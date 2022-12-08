Islamabad [Pakistan], December 8 (ANI): With mob attacks and killings becoming a regular affair against the Ahmadiyya community, Pakistan has become a country where the people of this community are subjected to extensive persecution including hate speech and violence with at least 13 killed and 40 wounded from the community since 2017, according to a media report.

The Geneva Daily, an online publication that provides in-depth coverage of issues relating to human rights violations and child abuse, reported that the approximately 4 million-strong Pakistani community is subjected to extensive torture, religious persecution by self-declared Islamic leaders, and discrimination by institutions and the general public.

Also Read | Canada: Parents of Indian Sikh Woman Pawanpreet Kaur Killed in Mississauga Regret Sending Her Abroad for Study, Demands Justice.

The community has been forcibly forbidden to call itself Muslim since the year 1974 in Pakistan and it is the only country to label them as non-muslims. Moreover, they are also not even allowed to call their houses of prayer "mosques".

The most recent infraction was reported on November 22 from an Ahmadi cemetery in the Punjab province.

Also Read | Afghanistan: Taliban Lash 27 People in Public for Adultery, Theft, Drug Offences and Other Crimes.

The offenders vandalised four tomb markers and wrote anti-Ahmadi epithets on them. This was the third occurrence of this kind in 2022; there were also comparable instances in February and August, Geneva Daily reported citing a Pakistani daily, Friday Times.

According to a report published in September 2022, the Belgium-based International Crisis Group (ICG) forecasted that sectarian violence could intensify with political instability and economic downturn creating a divide in Pakistan, which is seen already as the Ahmediyya community continues to remain miserable in the South Asian country.

Pakistan's Ahmadi community is routinely subjected to discrimination which often enjoys legal and state sanctions resulting in the rise of extremism against them in the country.

Citing media reports, Asian Lite International said that unidentified suspects have desecrated Ahmadi graves in Pakistan Punjab.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)