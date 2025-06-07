Washington DC [US], June 7 (ANI): The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor which is currently visiting the United States, briefed key interlocutors on threats of terrorism faced by India and India's strong response to it. The details were shared by the Embassy of India in US in an official statement.

As per the statement, the delegation called on Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and briefed him on the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, discussed India's subsequent Operation Sindoor, and put forth India's firm resolve to counter cross-border terrorism in all its forms. The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the United States' strong support of India in the fight against terrorism.

Also Read | US Horror: Man Kills and Dismembers 19-Year-Old Girl on First Date Before Scattering Remains in Milwaukee; Faces Life Term.

The statement noted that the two sides also had a wide-ranging conversation on the importance of strengthening bilateral relationship through advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

It was also mentioned that on Friday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor interacted with various members of the American press corps.

Also Read | US: Donald Trump Administration Shuts Down 'Quiet Skies' Passenger Surveillance Program.

The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor attended the Ambassador's dinner while in US and also met Senator Chris Van Hollen, who is a member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In a post on X, Former Envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, "Delighted to meet so many old friends and supporters of India-US partnership at Ambassador's dinner."

Sharing insights from the meeting with Senator Chris Van Hollen, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said that discussions were held on Operation Sindoor and the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. He wrote on X, "Had a productive meeting with Senator @ChrisVanHollen, where we discussed the tragic Pahalgam attack and India's Operation Sindoor. The Senator expressed deep sympathy for India and reaffirmed that the U.S. stands firmly with India in the fight against terrorism."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is leading the all-party delegation which includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, and Bhubaneswar Kalita (all from the BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.This diplomatic effort forms part of India's global outreach following Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam by Pakistan-sponsored militants that claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

Subsequently, the Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)