Brussels [Belgium], June 5 (ANI): The all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad interacted with the Members of European Parliament (MEPs) from the delegation for relations with India, the Foreign Affairs Committee, and the Security and Defence. The delegation is visiting key global capitals to refocus attention on terrorism following Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Member of the European Parliament & Chair of the Delegation for relations with India, Angelika Niebler told ANI, "I'm highly appreciative of the Indian delegation coming and explaining their views and sharing their thoughts with us. We have a common interest in fighting against terrorism all over the world. We fully understand the situation in India right now. We also expressed our solidarity with the victims and the families who lost their lives in this horrible terrorist attack..."

Earlier,delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad interacted with Brussels-based think tanks and deliberated on the wide-ranging menace of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism directed against India.

In a post on X, the official handle of India in Belgium posted, "Insightful interaction with leading Brussels-based think tanks. The members of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation had a wide-ranging discussion on the menace of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism directed against India."

"They discussed India's counter-terrorism efforts, including Operation Sindoor, with members of the think tank community in Brussels. The delegation conveyed a unified and unequivocal message of zero tolerance against terrorism," said the post.

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, currently on a diplomatic tour to Europe, interacted with the Indian diaspora in Brussels and sharply criticised Pakistan for its continued support for terrorism.

The delegation also raised concerns over global double standards on terrorism and human rights.The delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

The visit is part of India's broader diplomatic campaign to highlight the impact of cross-border terrorism and advocate for justice for its victims. (ANI

