Singapore, May 27 (ANI): The all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha arrived in Singapore early Tuesday morning.

During the delegation's earlier visit to South Korea, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha emphasised the need for strong global support to fight terrorism coming from across India's borders.

Speaking in Seoul, Jha highlighted that terrorists trained in Pakistan were behind the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

During the interaction, MP Jha said, "On 22 April, 25 Indians and 1 Nepali citizen were killed in Pahalgam, J&K. They were segregated on religious lines. They were shot in front of their wives and kids. These terrorists were trained in and had come from Pakistan."Jha also highlighted South Korea's significance as a member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and said, "We have been facing cross-border terrorism for four decades now... We want global support to fight against terrorism. South Korea is a very important partner for us because it is a member of the UNSC..."

Simultaneously, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is also part of the all-party delegation, strongly criticised Pakistan for failing to act against terrorism.

Referring to past attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attack and the 2016 Uri and Pathankot attacks, Banerjee said that India has shown patience and strength but warned that this should not be mistaken for weakness.

He said India struck terror camps firmly in response and does not want war, but wants justice for the victims.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

