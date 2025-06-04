Washington, Jun 3 (PTI) The all-party delegation of Indian parliamentarians, led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, arrived here on Tuesday for meetings with US officials, lawmakers and policy experts as part of the diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor.

The delegation, which arrived from India in New York on May 24, had travelled to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and Brazil before arriving in Washington on Tuesday afternoon for the last leg of the tour.

Also Read | Donald Trump Gold Card Going To Be Incredibly Successful in India: US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

The delegation will meet lawmakers, policy experts and think tanks and highlight Pakistan's links to terrorism and convey India's resolve against it.

The delegation, led by Tharoor, includes Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), Tejasvi Surya (BJP) and India's former Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: 6 Pakistan Fighter Jets, 1 C-130 Aircraft, Multiple Cruise Missiles, UAVs Destroyed During IAF Retaliation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)