All-party delegation meets Japan's former Defence Minister Minoru Kihara and Director General of the International Bureau, LDP, Shinako Tsuchiya (Image Credit: X/IndianEmbJapan)

Tokyo [Japan], May 23 (ANI): All-party parliamentary delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Friday held a meeting with Japan's former Defence Minister Minoru Kihara and Shinako Tsuchiya, Director General of the International Bureau, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

During the meeting, Members of Parliament reiterated India's strong resolve to fight every form of terrorism.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "Fruitful interaction between All-Party Delegation from India with H.E. Mr. Minoru Kihara, Former Defence Minister of Japan, and Ms. Shinako Tsuchiya, Director General of the International Bureau, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). India's strong resolve to fight every form of terrorism was reiterated."

Earlier in the day, all-party parliamentary delegation met with the Acting Chairperson of the Research Committee on Counter-terrorism of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Japan's former Minister of Justice Yasuhiro Hanashi. In their meeting, the MPs highlighted India's "unified and determined stance" against terrorism in all its forms.

"All-Party Delegation from India met Mr. Yasuhiro Hanashi, Acting Chairperson of the Research Committee on Counter-terrorism of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Former Minister of Justice. India's unified and determined stance against terrorism in all its forms was highlighted. Both sides reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism," the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

The all-party delegation met the Diplomatic Corps in Tokyo and reaffirmed India's "unwavering national resolve" against terrorism.

"Proactive engagement by the All-Party Delegation from India with the Diplomatic Corps in Tokyo at @IndianEmbTokyo reaffirms India's unwavering national resolve against terrorism. United in voice, firm in action," the Indian Embassy in Japan stated in a post on X.

On Thursday, an all-party delegation attended the Inaugural Session of Raisina Tokyo 2025. Speakers at the session reiterated Japan's support for India's fight against terrorism.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "All Party Parliamentary Delegation from India attended the Inaugural Session of Raisina Tokyo 2025, joining leaders and experts from India, Japan, and across the Indo-Pacific region. Speakers at the Session reiterated Japan's support for India's fight against terrorism."

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MP Hemang Joshi, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP Brij Lal, and BJP MP Pradan Baruah.

The delegation met Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Thursday. The Indian MPs also met former Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and current Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party and Chairman of the Japan-India Association, as well as Takashi Endo, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security. Both leaders affirmed Japan's continued support for India's efforts against terrorism, the official statement added.

The Indian delegation also held an interaction with leading Japanese think tanks, briefing participants on India's zero tolerance policy on terrorism. Participants expressed strong support for India's counterterrorism stance during the discussions.

The all-party delegation projects India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism. (ANI)

