Group 3 of the all-party Indian delegation meets Ambassador Amit Kumar at the Indian Embassy in Seoul as part of Operation Sindoor. (Photo: X/ @IndiainROK)

Seoul (South Korea), May 25 (ANI): Group 3 of India's all-party parliamentary delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, held a meeting with Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, Amit Kumar, at the Indian Embassy in Seoul.

The delegation also includes Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP Brij Lal, BJP MP Pradan Baruah, Ambassador Mohan Kumar, and BJP MP Hemang Joshi. The visit marks a continuation of Operation Sindoor, India's diplomatic outreach following the recent terror attacks in Pahalgam.

https://x.com/IndiainROK/status/1926490953663050037

The Embassy of India in Seoul posted on X: "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, began their engagements on Operation Sindoor with a briefing by Ambassador Amit Kumar. He highlighted the Korea-specific approach to scheduled engagements, setting the context for a strong messaging of India's stance of zero tolerance against terrorism."

Arriving in Seoul after completing its visit to Japan, the delegation was welcomed by the Indian Embassy as part of India's ongoing campaign to highlight its unified front against terrorism.

Earlier on Saturday, in a post on X, the Embassy stated, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Seoul as part of India's diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor. India stands committed to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

https://x.com/IndiainROK/status/1926263763088359643

Prior to their arrival in Seoul, the delegation had paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Rash Behari Bose in Tokyo, marking the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter. The Embassy noted, "Hon'ble Member of Parliament Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha, Head of the All Party Parliamentary delegation paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose at Tama Cemetery, Tokyo, on the eve of his birth anniversary. The delegation's visit to Japan began with tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and concluded by paying tributes to Rash Behari Bose. Drawing inspiration from the unwavering courage of our freedom fighters, India today stands united with a resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms. Never Forget Never Forgive."

The Embassy also described interactions between the delegation and Indian diaspora members in Japan, where the delegation discussed the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and India's zero tolerance stance on terrorism.

According to the Embassy, "The delegation presented a unified front of India, clearly explained the role of Pakistan in the gruesome terror attacks in Pahalgam on April 22 and how India, through Operation Sindoor, destroyed the terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. They emphasized India's zero tolerance to Terrorism and conveyed the message that terror and talks cannot go together; blood and water cannot flow together," the statement said. (ANI)

