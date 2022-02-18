Athens [Greece], February 18 (ANI/Sputnik): All passengers and crew of the Euroferry Olympia ship that caught fire near the Greek coast in the Ionian Sea have been evacuated to rescue ships, the AMNA news agency reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that a blaze erupted on an Italian cruise ship with 237 passengers and more than 50 crew members on board while it was heading from the Greek city of Igoumenitsa for Italy's Brindisi.

Also Read | Storm Eunice Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclonic Storm Set To Make Landfall in Southwest England, Rare Red Weather Warning Issued; Check Real Time Status.

All the people aboard left the vessel in lifeboats, the news agency said, adding no injuries were recorded.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be established. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Says 'Russian Threat To Invade Ukraine Still Very High'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)