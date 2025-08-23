Washington DC [US], August 23 (ANI): Ambassador of India to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Friday engaged in productive discussions with US lawmakers to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries after President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods.

He held talks with Claudia Tenney, stressing the importance of fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade to further strengthen the India-US partnership. He highlighted India's growing hydrocarbon purchases from the US as a crucial component of India's energy security.

Also Read | Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1: Google Starts Rolling Out Latest Batch of OS; From Smarter Dark Mode to Themed Icons, Here's Everything You Need To Know.

In a post on X, he said, "Had an in-depth conversation with Claudia Tenney. We discussed US-India bilateral relations and the importance of fair and balanced trade ties. Highlighted India's growing hydrocarbon purchases from the US as an important component of India's energy security."

https://x.com/AmbVMKwatra/status/1958912576785719669

Also Read | Black Moon 2025 Date and Time: Total Lunar Eclipse Set To Grace the Sky, Know When, Where and Whether It Will Be Visible in India.

Earlier on Thursday, Kwatra held talks with US lawmaker Josh Gottheimer on balanced, fair and mutually beneficial trade ties between US and India. He shared the latest developments in bilateral energy cooperation, including trade in oil and gas.

In a post on X, Kwatra said, "Appreciated my conversation today with Josh Gottheimer, Ranking Member of the National Security Agency & Cyber Subcommittee House Intelligence Committee. Shared updates on the latest developments in bilateral energy cooperation, including two-way trade in oil and gas and balanced, fair and mutually beneficial trade ties."

https://x.com/AmbVMKwatra/status/1958537032562516114

Kwatra, on Wednesday (local time), discussed with the Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, Senator John Cornyn from Texas, focusing on strengthening bilateral trade and cooperation in hydrocarbons, particularly between the US state of Texas and India.

In a post on X, Kwatra expressed gratitude for Cornyn's consistent support for the India-US relationship and highlighted the importance of trade engagement rooted in mutual respect.

Ambassador Kwatra also held a conversation with Congressman Andy Barr, Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Financial Institutions & Monetary Policy and Vice Co-Chair of the India Caucus in the House of Representatives.

The engagement comes amid economic concerns over US President Donald Trump's imposition of additional tariffs on India due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

Later on Thursday (local time), in what is perhaps the sharpest attack on India regarding Russian oil purchase, the White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro claimed India was "perpetuating" the Ukraine War by purchasing discounted Russian crude oil.

Alleging that India has been acting as a "laundromat for the Kremlin," Peter Novarro said India's purchase is allowing Russia to fund its war efforts in Ukraine, while New Delhi is reaping profit from the transactions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)