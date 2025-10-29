Washington DC [US], October 29 (ANI): India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra held productive conversation with US Senator Jacky Rosen on collaboration in AI, trade. He appreciated her steadfast support for strengthening counter-terrorism cooperations between New Delhi and Washington.

Senator Jacky Rosen is a Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Near East, Central, South Asia and Counterterrorism Sub-committee.

Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, Ambassador Kwatra said, "Briefed her on our current trade engagement and increasing bilateral trade in hydrocarbons. We also exchanged perspectives on societal applications of developments in Artificial Intelligence and scope of cooperation between India and the US in this domain. Appreciate her steadfast support for strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation between our countries in dealing with challenges confronting regional peace and security, including cross-border terrorism in the region."

Ambassador Kwatra also shared perspective on the developments in West Asia with the President of the Middle East Institute, Ambassador Stuart E Jones. He wrote on X, "Had an engaging conversation with the President of @MiddleEastInst Amb Stuart E. Jones. Shared perspectives on recent geopolitical developments in the West Asia region."

Earlier on October 26, Ambassador Kwatra had met Senator Jeanne Shaheen and held discussions focussed on arriving at a mutually beneficial trade arrangement, India's energy security and increasing oil and gas trade with the US.

He wrote on X, "Had a productive meeting with @SenatorShaheen, Ranking Member, Senate Foreign Relations Committee @SFRCdems. Our discussions focused on our work to arrive at a mutually beneficial trade arrangement, India's energy security and increasing oil and gas trade with the U.S, and shared geopolitical challenges in our region. Also reiterated our PM's stance for peaceful resolution of conflict in Ukraine through constructive dialogue and diplomacy."

In his wide-ranging interactions, earlier on October 25, Ambassador Kwatra, met Jim Taiclet, CEO of Lockheed Martin, and held discussions on the industrial cooperation between New Delhi and Washington DC, with a special focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat goals.

Ambassador Kwatra, held discussions on the India-US energy security partnership and discussed the recent developments in this area.

Sharing the details in a post on X on Saturday, Ambassador Kwatra said, "Had a fruitful discussion with Deputy Secretary James Danly on the India-US energy security partnership and shared perspectives on recent developments in energy trade and ties." (ANI)

