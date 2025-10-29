Mumbai, October 29: Is your Gmail account safe or compromised? The question comes as a massive email breach was discovered recently, with infostealer malware exposing 183 million email addresses and matching passwords. The Gmail password breach was exposed by the "Have I Been Pwned" website, a consumer security website and email alert system. According to the website, the breach occurred in April this year. The website also revealed that 183 million Gmail passwords and email addresses were obtained through malware.

Early analysis of the breach revealed that the exposed data was gathered through Infostealer malware rather than a direct breach of Google's servers. The Gmail password leak breach was added to Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) on October 21. HIBP said that the exposed dataset is now searchable in Have I Been Pwned by email address, password, domain, and the site on which the credentials were entered. The cache named "Synthient Stealer Log Threat Data Data Breach" was compiled by Synthient LLC and is said to have originated from logs of infostealer malware infections. In the wake of the Gmail password leak, scroll below to know how to check if your Gmail account is safe or not. Gmail Password Leak Update: Google Denies Reports Claiming 183 Million Email Password Were Exposed in Leak, Says 'Gmail’s Defences Are Strong'

Have I Been Pwned Website Shows A Gmail Account Being Compromised

A screenshot of a Gmail account shows the password being compromised as per Have I Been Pwned website (Photo Credits: haveibeenpwned.com)

Steps To Check if Your Gmail Account Password Is Compromised

The Gmail password breach was posted on the "Have I Been Pwned" website. Gmail account users can visit the official website at haveibeenpwned.com to know if their Gmail account is safe or compromised. A Gmail user can simply visit the website and enter his or her email address in their search page to know if their account has been compromised or not. If your Gmail account is compromised, the HIBP will show a message reading "Oh no — pwned!". However, if your Gmail account is safe, then the Have I Been Pwned website will show a message saying, "Good news — no pwnage found!".

'Good News — No Pwnage Found!', Says Have I Been Pwned Website

A screenshot of a Gmail account shows the password are not compromised as per Have I Been Pwned website (Photo Credits: haveibeenpwned.com)

What To Do if Your Gmail Account Is Compromised?

If you're an individual and your Gmail password has been compromised, then enable two-step verification by visiting the security settings in your email. You can also change your password and use a hardware key or passkey rather than SMS for stronger protection. Organisations or businesses using Gmail can strengthen their password rules and mandate MFA. Enabling Multi-Factor Authentication for Gmail is one of the most effective methods to protect your email from unauthorised access. Organisations can also improve their anti-malware defenses to prevent similar risks in the future. 16 Billion Passwords Leaked: Reports Say Data Breach Includes Login Information of Google, Apple, Facebook, Telegram and More.

Meanwhile, Google said that the reports claiming Gmail security breach impacted millions of users were "false". "Gmail’s defenses are strong, and users remain protected," Google said. The development came after several reports claimed that Gmail password leak exposed 183 million email addresses and passwords. So, to know if your Gmail account is safe or not and whether your passwords have been compromised, visit Have I Been Pwned website to know the truth.

