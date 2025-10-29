New York, October 29: With Halloween just around the corner, the spooky season is in full swing across the United States as homes light up with pumpkins, cobwebs, and creative costumes. From trick-or-treating to haunted house tours, the festive spirit has gripped both children and adults alike. While excitement builds for the eerie celebrations, many are wondering whether Halloween is observed as an official holiday in the US and if it affects work or school schedules.

As the nation gears up for one of its most anticipated celebrations, questions about closures and operations are common. Is Halloween a federal holiday? Will banks, the stock market, schools, and government offices stay open? For those planning their day, it’s important to know how the festive Friday will affect business and public operations. Scroll below to find out what will remain open or closed on Halloween, including banks, schools, and the stock market. National Chocolate Day 2025 in US: Date, History and Significance of the Day Celebrating Chocolate’s Rich Legacy.

When Is Halloween 2025?

Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31, marking a night filled with costumes, candy, and spooky fun. In 2025, the holiday falls on a Friday, a rare treat for partygoers and families alike, as it allows for late-night festivities without the worry of school or work the next morning. The date remains fixed each year, unlike other holidays that shift, ensuring Americans can always count on October 31 as the day for tricks and treats.

Is Halloween a Federal Holiday in the US?

Despite being one of the most widely celebrated occasions in the US, Halloween is not a federal holiday. This means government offices, banks, schools, and the stock market operate on regular schedules. Federal employees do not receive a day off, and most businesses remain open. While it’s not an official public holiday, many workplaces and schools embrace the festive spirit with costume events, themed parties, and community celebrations throughout the day.

What's Open or Closed on Halloween in the US

Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on Halloween?

Banks across the country will also remain open on October 31, since they follow the federal holiday schedule. Customers can conduct in-person transactions, use ATMs, and access online banking services without disruption. National Immigrants Day 2025: Date in the United States, History, Significance, How To Celebrate US Observance Honoring Immigrants’ Contributions.

Will the Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on Halloween?

Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ will be open for normal trading hours on Halloween. Financial markets in the US only close on official federal holidays, and October 31 is not among them.

Will Schools Remain Open or Closed on Halloween?

Most public and private schools will operate as usual, with regular class schedules in place. However, many schools may host themed events such as costume parades, classroom parties, or Halloween safety programs during the day.

In short, while Halloween is one of the most celebrated days in the US, it is not recognised as a public or federal holiday. That means government offices, banks, schools, and businesses will stay open, and the stock market will operate as usual. However, festive activities such as trick-or-treating, community parades, and Halloween parties will take place in the evening, adding a spooky and celebratory touch to an otherwise normal working day.

