Port-au-Prince [Haiti], July 30 (ANI): An American nurse and her child have been kidnapped in Haiti, according to El Roi Haiti, the Christian humanitarian aid organisation she works for, CNN reported.

Alix Dorsainvil, wife of El Roi Haiti director Sandro Dorsainvil, and their child were reportedly abducted on Thursday morning, according to a statement on El Roi Haiti’s website.

The post read that the two were taken while serving in their community ministry on El Roi Haiti’s campus, near the capital Port-au-Prince, as per CNN.

The statement said, “Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family. Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus.”

Dorsainvil, originally a nurse from New Hampshire, moved to Haiti after her husband invited her to a Haitian school to provide nursing care for the children, Dorsainvil said in a video on the organization’s website.

According to a statement given to CNN by a State Department spokesperson, US authorities are aware of the abductions and are working with Haitian authorities and the US government inter-agency partners.

“The US Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no higher priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas,” the spokesperson said. (ANI)

