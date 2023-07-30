Naypyidaw [Myanmar], July 30 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck 90 km W of Minbu in Myanmar on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake occurred at 03:59:31 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 41.2 kms.

According to the USGS, its epicentre was found at 20.113°N latitude and 94.011°E longitude respectively.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet. (ANI)

