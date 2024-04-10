Islamabad/Quetta [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): While Pakistan celebrated Eid on Wednesday, the Baloch community protested nationwide to highlight enforced disappearances and other atrocities.

In numerous areas of Balochistan province, women and children actively participated in massive anti-Army rallies, chanting slogans such as "Baloch demands Justice."

The Baloch Student Council Islamabad staged protests against enforced disappearances, harassment, and racial profiling of Baloch students in Punjab and Islamabad institutions.

It posted on X, stating that many students quit studies due to human rights violations. "Recent cases of profiling have led to disappearances. BSC's ongoing peaceful campaign demands the safe recovery of missing students like Feroz, Ahmed Khan, and others kept in state custody."

Prominent Baloch leader and activist Sammi Deen Baloch, in a social media post on platform 'X', highlighted, "Today, families of Baloch missing persons, along with victims of enforced disappearances in Islamabad, Karachi, and Balochistan, are protesting against state-sponsored human rights violations."

It stated, "While people worldwide celebrate Eid at home, we Baloch take to the streets yet again, bearing our pain and suffering."

The President of Baloch Voice Association, an NGO based in Paris, expressed on social media platform 'X', "#Balochistan on Eid Day. People demand freedom, liberty, and safe release of victims of enforced disappearances by the Pakistani Fascist Army."

Previously, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), alongside prominent social leaders including Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Deen Baloch, urged the people of Balochistan to join protests held on the sidelines of Eid.

These protests aimed to provide a platform for registering dissent and highlighting the aggression faced by the Baloch community by the Pakistani administration. (ANI)

