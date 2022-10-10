Kyiv [Ukraine], October 10 (ANI): Amid the escalating situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine, the Embassy of India in Kyiv said in a statement on Monday.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv advised the Indian citizens to strictly adhere to the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian Government and local authorities and avoid non-essential travel within the country.

"In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian Government and local authorities," the statement read.

"Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach out to them, where required," it added.

Moreover, India urged both Russia and Ukraine for the immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

"We reiterate escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue," read MEA release.

The release further added that India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday warned of "harsh" reprisals after the Crimea bridge attack on Saturday. In a television appearance Monday, Putin said Russia had struck military and infrastructure targets across Ukraine following the Crimea bridge blast.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack on the Kerch bridge, a key link between the Russian mainland and Crimea.

Powerful explosions were heard across Kyiv on Monday morning, leaving multiple people dead while at the same time, regional authorities also reported missile and rocket attacks in Kharkiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk. (ANI)

