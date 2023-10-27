Canberra [Australia], October 27 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday expressed his condolences on the demise of former Chinese premier Li Keqiang, while recalling the "significant strides" made in the bilateral ties between the two countries during his tenure.

"I was saddened to learn of the passing of former Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, H.E. Mr Li Keqiang," Albanese said in a statement.

"During Mr Li's period in office, significant strides were made in our bilateral relationship including the conclusion of the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement," he added.

Albanese also said that the two leaders had discussed the importance of Australia-China ties and had expressed desire to develop it further at the East Asia Summit last year.

"When we met last year in the margins of the East Asia Summit, we discussed the importance of these ties and our desire to see them develop further," the statement read.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of Australia, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and to the people of China," he added.

Li Keqiang, the former premier of China, and member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 17th, 18th and 19th Communist Party of China central committees died with a sudden heart attack on Friday, Xinhua reported.

The 68-year-old died less than a year after stepping down from his post as the country's second-highest-ranking leader.

Once seen as a potential top leader, Li was deliberately kept out of the limelight for years so as not to outshine Jinping. At the same time, Xi accumulated increasingly more powers.

Experts believe that Li Keqiang might be the last premier of his type, whose economics-focused approach towards governance contrasted with Xi Jinping's ideological tone and authoritarian tendencies. (ANI)

