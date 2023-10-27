Colombo, October 27: At least 24 people were injured, including four said to be in critical condition, after a fire ripped through an eight-storey building in Colombo, police in the Sri Lankan capital said. According to the police, the injured have been shifted to the National Hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured persons have received burn wounds or suffered from respiratory issues, a spokesperson for the hospital told the media. He added that four of the injured individuals are in critical condition. China Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Xintiandi Office Building in Tianjin, Viral Clip Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies.

Colombo Building Fire Video

4 people were admitted to hospital with burn injuries following the fire 🔥 that broke out at a shop in Pettah -Hiru #LKA #SriLanka #Colombo pic.twitter.com/byYeQKFtmf — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) October 27, 2023

The fire broke out at about 9.30 a.m. in the building located in the city's Pettah area, Colombo Fire Chief P.D.K.A. Wilson said. The Colombo Fire Brigade dispatched 11 fire engines and 45 firefighters to douse the fire, and it took them several hours to bring the blaze under control, he added. France Fire: Major Blaze Erupts in French Holiday Home for Disabled in Wintzenheim; Nine Killed, Two Feared Dead.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and the Colombo Fort Police are conducting investigations.

