Islamabad, October 10: Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, the architect of Pakistan's nuclear programme has passed away, local media reported on Sunday. He was 85.

AQ Khan was brought to the hospital on Saturday night after his health started deteriorating, reported Geo News. Later, he passed away today at 7:04 am. Doctors have said Dr AQ Khan died after his lungs collapsed.

Pakistan Defence Minister Parvez Khattak and other federal ministers expressed grief over the passing away of the scientist. "Deeply grieved at the sad demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. Great loss! Pakistan will forever honour his services to the nation! The nation is heavily indebted to him for his contributions in enhancing our defence capabilities," Khattak tweeted in Urdu. Delhi Cyber Cell Busts Illegal Terminating Pakistan Calls In India, Four Arrested.

AQ Khan is considered the father of Pakistan's nuclear programme. He was accused of being involved in global nuclear proliferation. Khan confessed in 2004 to have helped supply materials necessary for making nuclear weapons to North Korea, Libya.

