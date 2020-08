Buenos Aires [Argentina], August 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Argentina has confirmed 11,717 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 3,92,009, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina recorded 10,104 new COVID-19 cases and 209 fatalities.

Also Read | Major Dhyan Chand Birth Anniversary | Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Pays Tributes to The Hockey Legend: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 29, 2020.

"Today, 11,717 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 3,92,009," the Ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Friday.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen by 222 to 8,271 people within the same period of time.

Also Read | Chinese Researcher Arrested at University of Virginia in US on Charges of Stealing Trade Secrets.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 24.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 8,35,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)