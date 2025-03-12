Yerevan [Armenia], 12 March (ANI): Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has expressed Armenia's interest in obtaining observer status in the BRICS group, TV BRICS reported.

In an interview with the Indian news portal,Mirzoyan highlighted Armenia's participation in BRICS events as well as its engagement with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

He emphasised that Armenia seeks to explore the opportunities for cooperation and development that this format could offer the region, TV BRICS stated.

Alongside its interest in BRICS, Armenia is also eager to strengthen its cooperation with India.

Earlier on Monday, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, held discussions with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. Among the topics discussed was the possibility of establishing direct flights between Yerevan and New Delhi. (ANI)

