San Francisco [US], February 17 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande, during his four-day visit to the US, visited the Defence Innovation Unit (DIU), the forefront military innovation unit of the US Army in San Francisco.

During his visit to the DIU, he interacted with Doug Beck, the Director of DIU and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense.

The Defence Innovation Unit, DIU, is the only U.S. Department of Defence organization focused exclusively on fielding and scaling commercial technology across the U.S. military to help it solve critical problems and build a force for the future.

Moreover, the COAS also visited the California National Guard.

Posting on social media X, the Indian Army stated, "General Manoj Pande #COAS visited the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), the forefront military innovation unit of @USArmy, in #SanFrancisco and interacted with Mr Doug Beck, Director of DIU and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense. The #COAS also visited the California National Guard @CalGuard."

The Army chief's visit highlighted the shared values and interests that underpin the partnership between India and the US.

It further aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and development in defence and security domains.

Earlier on Friday, COAS General Manoj Pande visited Headquarters of 1 Corps of the US Army, where he received briefings on the Stryker Unit, Multi-Domain Task Force, and the Special Forces Group, aiming to explore opportunities for more significant training engagements.

During the four-day official visit to the US (February 13-16), the Army Chief engaged in discussions with General Randy George, the Chief of Staff of the United States Army, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and fostering global peace and security efforts.

The Army Chief commenced his visit by reviewing the US Army Guard of Honour. He then participated in a solemn ceremony, paying respects by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Army Chief also visited the Army Geospatial Centre at Fort Belvoir and interacted with the Vice President of the National Defense University at Fort McNair.

Additionally, General Pande held discussions with the Charge d'Affaires of the Indian Embassy in the United States, where they deliberated on important ongoing and prospective initiatives.

This visit marks another milestone in the Indo-US defence relationship, reflecting a mutual desire to enhance military collaboration, exchange strategic perspectives on global threat perceptions, and working together toward future force development and modernisation. (ANI)

