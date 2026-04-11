Washington DC [US], April 11 (ANI): The Artemis II crew is set to splashdown in the Pacific Ocean following a historic lunar flyby as it nears Earth with favourable weather conditions for reentry, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said on Saturday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, NASA said, "Fist bump! The Artemis II crew is now under 35,000 miles from Earth. The astronauts are preparing the spacecraft for reentry, and the weather is looking good for splashdown."

Also Read | Artemis II Astronauts Are Back on Earth After Historic Moon Mission.

https://x.com/NASA/status/2042685174534504571?s=20

The mission has already achieved a major milestone, with the crew breaking the record for the farthest human spaceflight distance at 252,756 miles (406,771 km) from Earth while navigating the far side of the Moon.

Also Read | Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau Miss Masters Cut While Jon Rahm Rallies.

During the mission, the crew also witnessed a solar eclipse from space, marking another rare moment in human space exploration.

Following splashdown, the US Navy's USS John P Murtha (LPD-26) will retrieve the crew and the Orion spacecraft, according to the US Indo-Pacific Command.

Meanwhile, US Senator Ted Cruz hailed the achievement, saying the astronauts have inspired a new generation of space explorers through their historic mission.

The Artemis II mission represents a key step in NASA's broader plan to return humans to the Moon and advance future deep space exploration.

The crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

The Artemis II mission has broken the record for the farthest distance travelled by humans from Earth, breaking the Apollo 13 mission's record of 248,655 miles.

Artemis II is NASA's first crewed test flight in the Artemis campaign.

As per the official website of NASA, there are five main priorities for Artemis II. These included the ability of systems and teams to sustain the flight crew in the flight environment, and through their return to Earth; demonstrate systems and operations essential to a crewed lunar campaign; retrieve flight hardware and data, assessing performance for future missions; demonstrate emergency system capabilities and validate associated operations to the extent practical, such as abort operations and rescue procedures, as needed and complete additional objectives to verify subsystems and validate data.

Artemis II marks the first crewed mission around the moon in more than 50 years, carrying four astronauts farther into space than any humans have travelled in history. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)