Doha [Qatar], April 11 (ANI): The Indian diaspora in Qatar welcomed Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, at an event organized by the Embassy in collaboration with Indian community organizations.

Puri expressed his gratitude to the leadership and people of Qatar for their invaluable support to the Indian community during such testing times.

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In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Qatar said, "The Indian community in Qatar warmly welcomed Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, at an event organized by the Embassy in collaboration with Indian community organizations. The Minister expressed his gratitude to the leadership and people of Qatar for their invaluable support to the Indian community during the recent difficult circumstances. He also commended the community's resilience and urged them to continue working to strengthen India-Qatar relations."

https://x.com/IndEmbDoha/status/2042658176542335140?s=20

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Puri arrived in Doha on the afternoon of April 9 on a two-day official visit. In the evening, he met with Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs, and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.

Puri conveyed greetings and a message of solidarity and support on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

He recalled the two telephone conversations between PM Modi and the Amir in March 2026 following the start of the conflict, during which both leaders had emphasized the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy. PM Modi had conveyed gratitude to the Amir for the care and support given by Qatar to the Indian community.

Both Ministers discussed all aspects of the strategic relations between the two countries, including high-level engagements, trade, investment, energy, culture and people-to-people relations. They hoped for an early return of peace and stability in the region and further strengthening of the bilateral relationship between India and Qatar. (ANI)

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