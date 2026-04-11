Abu Dhabi, April 11: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday landed at Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Jaishankar will be in the UAE from April 11-12 as a part of an official visit and will be meeting the leadership of the UAE to review close cooperation and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that the visits by Jaishankar and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to Gulf nations are aimed at strengthening India's energy security amid evolving regional dynamics in West Asia.

Speaking during an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that the visits are being undertaken under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bolster India's energy partnerships and ensure stable supplies. G7 Meet in France: EAM S Jaishankar to Represent India at Key Foreign Ministers’ Talks.

"Under the directions of the Prime Minister, our Ministers are visiting Gulf countries to strengthen energy security. As you know, the External Affairs Minister is presently visiting Mauritius, from where he will be travelling to the UAE on April 11 and 12, 2026. He will hold discussions with leaders in the UAE to foster stronger India-UAE ties," Jaiswal said. He further noted that India continues to extend support to neighbouring countries in meeting their energy requirements, stating that 38 metric tonnes of petroleum products were delivered to Sri Lanka two weeks ago. EAM S Jaishankar Meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington.

"Even as we work to strengthen our own energy security, we are also providing support to neighbouring countries, at their request, to meet their energy needs. We supplied 38 metric tonnes of petroleum products to Sri Lanka two weeks ago," he added. Jaiswal also informed that India is in the process of finalising a government-to-government agreement with Mauritius for the supply of oil and gas, which is expected to play a key role in reinforcing the island nation's energy security.

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