Madrid [Spain], October 12 (ANI): In the second phase of the evacuation of Afghan refugees, a plane carrying 84 refugees landed at a military base near Madrid on Monday.

The plane carried Afghans and their families who collaborated with the Spanish government in Afghanistan, Sputnik reported.

Also Read | Thailand To Reopen to Fully-Vaccinated Visitors From November 2021, Says Thai PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha.

The flight had departed from Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad.

Since the beginning of the evacuation from Afghanistan, Spain has transported 2,300 people from that country. (ANI)

Also Read | US Health Experts Warn of Twindemic of COVID-19 and Flu During Winter 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)