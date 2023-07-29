Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], July 29 (ANI): At least eight people, including a child, were killed after a van carrying tourists plunged into a ravine in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday, according to Dawn.

Nine people were also injured in the accident that took place near Babusar Pass in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

While verifying the toll of the deceased to Dawn.com, Diamer Rescue 1122 District Coordinator Shaukat Riaz stated that the accident occurred after the can collided with a car.

The van, which was claimed to be transporting 16 tourists, was en route from Sahiwal to Gilgit, according to Chilas Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Wazir Liaqat.

“After it fell into the ravine, the van caught fire,” Wazir Liaqat told Dawn, adding that the injured were immediately taken to the Chilas Regional Headquarters Hospital.

Liaqat stated that there were four women, four children, and a man among the injured.

Earlier this month, six people were killed and 17 others were injured when a bus carrying tourists fell into a gorge on the Karakoram Highway close to the Thalichi area in Gilgit Baltistan, reported Dawn.

Pakistan's terrible road safety record is a result of ramshackle motorways, low safety regulations, and irresponsible driving.

Buses carrying passengers are usually packed to capacity, and seatbelt use is uncommon. (ANI)

