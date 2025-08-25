Tel Aviv [Israel], August 25 (ANI/TPS): Police at Ben Gurion Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle 20 kg of suspected ketamine into Israel and arrested one suspect (30) from Hadera.

The drugs were found in a suitcase belonging to a man who arrived on a flight from France.

Also Read | Leticia Paul, 22-Year-Old Lawyer in Brazil, Dies of Anaphylactic Shock After Allergic Reaction to Contrast Agent During CT Scan.

The man's luggage was searched, said the police, because he was acting suspiciously. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)