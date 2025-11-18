Canberra [Australia], November 18 (ANI): The Australian High Commission in India, along with international partners, is working to raise awareness about the growing problem of visa scams and fraudulent migration practices as part of International Fraud Awareness Week, which runs from November 16 to 22.

Visa fraud is a growing global issue, with criminals deceiving individuals through false visa guarantees, fake visa documents, and claims of being legitimate migration agents, according to the Australian High Commission in India.

These scams can result in significant financial loss, emotional distress, and long-term impacts on a person's ability to travel.

At the 2025 Five Country Ministerial (FCM) held in September, Ministers from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States affirmed their shared commitment to protect the integrity of migration and border systems.

As part of this commitment, a coordinated four-country international campaign -- 'Fighting Visa Fraud' -- aimed at protecting migrants and strengthening global border integrity is being launched this week. While the United States is unable to participate in this year's launch, it remains supportive of the initiative, the Australian High Commission in India stated.

The Fighting Visa Fraud campaign demonstrates the commitment of FCM partners to combat visa scams collaboratively and raise public awareness.

International Fraud Awareness Week is a global event encouraging governments, businesses, and community organisations to work together to reduce the impact of fraud through education and awareness.

The campaign's objectives are to educate visa applicants about the risks and tactics used by fraudulent facilitators, reduce the global scale and impact of visa fraud, and encourage safe practices when engaging with visa and migration services.

The campaign will continue into 2026, particularly during peak visa application periods, with tailored messages developed to address local challenges and encourage behaviour change.

Australian High Commission in India said that "It's extremely likely that scam agents are operating in your community, pretending to be legitimate migration professionals and providing illegal migration advice."

"While we continue to target these criminals, we need your help to spread awareness within your community about the dangers of engaging with scam agents. We encourage you to share the following advice with your networks. Visa applicants are encouraged to visit homeaffairs.gov.au/visascams to learn how to recognise and report visa scams. And remember that the Australian Government never requests payments through social media or unofficial websites," the statement added.

"Visa scams exploit people's hopes and dreams. There is a lot of false visa information online and in social media, including fake success stories. By raising awareness, we can help protect visa applicants from losing their savings and safeguard the integrity of Australia's migration system," Philip Green OAM, Australian High Commissioner to India.

"Australia is proud to stand with our international partners to combat visa fraud. The Fighting Visa Fraud campaign sends a clear message if you are applying for a visa, always use trusted, official sources and beware of anyone promising shortcuts or guaranteed results," he added. (ANI)

