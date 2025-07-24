Melbourne, Jul 24 (AP) Australia will reduce restrictions on US beef imports after US President Donald Trump criticised what he described as an Australian ban on the meat, Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said.

Collins said Thursday that relaxing the restrictions designed to keep Australia free of mad cow disease, also known as bovine spongiform encephalopathy or BSE, among its cattle herds would not compromise biosecurity.

“Australia stands for open and free trade — our cattle industry has significantly benefited from this,” Collins said in a statement.

Australia has allowed imports of beef grown in the United States since 2019. But Australia has not allowed imports from the US of beef sourced from Canada or Mexico because of the disease risk.

But the US has recently introduced additional movement controls that identify and trace all cattle from Mexico and Canada to their farms of origin.

US cattle import controls satisfy Australian authorities

Australian authorities were “satisfied the strengthened control measures put in place by the US effectively manage biosecurity risks,” Collins said.

The timing of the new, reduced restrictions has not been finalised.

Trump attacked Australian import restrictions on US beef when he announced in April that tariffs of at least 10 per cent would be placed on Australian imports, with steel and aluminum facing a 50 per cent tariff.

“Australia bans — and they're wonderful people, and wonderful everything — but they ban American beef,” Trump told reporters then.

“Yet we imported USD 3 billion of Australian beef from them just last year alone. They won't take any of our beef. They don't want it because they don't want it to affect their farmers and, you know, I don't blame them, but we're doing the same thing right now,” Trump added.

Lawmaker fears appeasing Trump endangers Australian cattle industry

Opposition lawmaker David Littleproud suspected the government was endangering Australia's cattle industry to appease Trump.

“I want to see the science and it should be predicated on science. I'm suspicious of the speed at which this has been done,” Littleproud told reporters.

“We need to give confidence to the industry, but also to you (the public): this is not just about animal welfare, this is about human welfare, this is about BSE potentially coming into this country and having a human impact, so I think it's important the government's very transparent about the science and I don't think it's even beyond the question to have an independent panel review that science to give confidence to everybody,” he added.

Around 70 per cent of Australian beef is exported. Producers fear that export market would vanish overnight if diseases including mad cow or foot-and-mouth disease infected Australian cattle.

Will Evans, chief executive of Cattle Australia who represents more than 52,000 grass-fed beef producers across the nation, said he was confident the agriculture department had taken a cautious approach toward US imports.

“The department's undertaken a technical scientific assessment and we have to put faith in them. They've made this assessment themselves. They've said: 'We've looked at this, we've looked at the best science, this is a decision that we feel comfortable with,'” Evans told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“When you have a 75 billion (Australian dollar, USD 50 billion) industry relying on them not making this mistake, I'm sure they've been very cautious in their decision-making,” he added.

US beef prices rise because of drought and a domestic cattle shortage

Beef prices have been rising in the US due to factors that include drought and shrinking domestic herd numbers.

The average price of a pound of ground beef in the US rose to USD 6.12 in June, up nearly 12 per cent from a year ago, according to US government data. The average price of all uncooked beef steaks rose 8 per cent to USD 11.49 per pound.

Australia's opposition to any US tariffs will be high on the agenda when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese secures his first face-to-face meeting with Trump.

Albanese and Trump were to hold a one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Canada last month, but the US president left early.

Albanese expects the pair will meet this year, although no date has been announced.

The two countries have had a bilateral free trade deal for 20 years and the US has maintained a trade surplus with Australia for decades. (AP)

