New York/Washington, July 24: US President Donald Trump has criticised American tech companies for building factories in China and hiring workers in India, warning that under his presidency, "those days are over". Trump made the remarks on Wednesday at the AI Summit where he signed three executive orders related to Artificial Intelligence, including a White House action plan to utilise AI. He said that for too long, much of America's tech industry pursued a “radical globalism” that left millions of Americans feeling “distrustful and betrayed.” Donald Trump Hints at Trade Deal With India Soon; Says US Will Have Access to Indian Market.

“Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India and slashing profits in Ireland, you know that. All the while dismissing and even censoring their fellow citizens right here at home. Under President Trump, those days are over,” he said. “Winning the AI race will demand a new spirit of patriotism and national loyalty in Silicon Valley and long beyond Silicon Valley,” Trump said. GTRI Warns India Not to Fall into 'trap', Like Imbalanced US-Indonesia Trade Deal.

“We need US technology companies to be all in for America. We want you to put America first. You have to do that. That's all we ask,” he added. Trump signed three executive orders related to AI, including a White House action plan, an order that establishes a coordinated national effort to support the American AI industry by promoting the export of full-stack American AI technology packages.

