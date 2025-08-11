New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The Chief of Australian Army, Lt Gen Simon Stuart, who is on a five-day India visit, received a ceremonial guard of honour at the South Block Lawns on Monday.

The dignitary's visit is scheduled from August 11 to 14.

Lt Gen Stuart has a shared history with Indian Army Chief of Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, having trained together at the United States Army War College in 2015. According to an official statement from the Indian Army, this experience forged a professional bond that has matured alongside their respective careers.

"The shared academic background not only provides a strong foundation for mutual trust but also enables a deeper strategic understanding, paving the way for more meaningful cooperation between the two armies," the statement said.

The visit marks a significant reunion of two military professionals whose shared past strengthens the foundation of India-Australia defence ties.

Elaborating on defence diplomacy, the statement highlighted that shared training experiences between military leaders often sow the seeds for enduring partnerships that outlast political cycles and strategic shifts. When military commanders train together in their formative or mid-career stages, they develop not only professional competence but also a deep, personal understanding of each other's countries, cultures, and armed forces. This "Alumni Connect" acts as a unique instrument of strategic soft power, building trust, facilitating candid dialogue, and enabling seamless cooperation in times of both peace and crisis.

The Indian Army's premier military institutions--including the Indian Military Academy (IMA), National Defence College (NDC), Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), and National Defence Academy (NDA)--have for decades welcomed officers from friendly foreign countries (FFCs). Many of these alumni have risen to the highest ranks in their militaries, becoming ambassadors in uniform for India's professional ethos.

This alumni network spans across countries such as Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Bhutan, Nigeria, and Australia, including senior officers and chiefs of defence staff. Notable examples include the Sri Lankan Army Chief, an alumnus of IMA and the School of Artillery, and the Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff, a graduate of NDC. Chiefs and senior commanders from Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives, France, Tanzania, South Korea, New Zealand, Namibia, Kenya, Fiji, Thailand, and others share this common bond with the Indian Army.

The alumni network operates both ways, as Indian officers have attended prestigious institutions abroad such as the Army War College (USA), Royal College of Defence Studies (UK), and Ecole de Guerre (France), gaining global perspectives while building enduring ties with their peers overseas.

The statement further noted that Indian Army officers themselves have been shaped by professional military education abroad. Field Marshals KM Cariappa and SHFJ Manekshaw were alumni of the Imperial Defence College, UK, while General Upendra Dwivedi attended the Army War College, USA. These exchanges equip officers with broader strategic perspectives, operational best practices, and a shared vocabulary for addressing global security challenges.

Recognising the diplomatic value of these connections, the Indian Army has begun formalising "Alumni Connect" initiatives by maintaining databases, organising reunions, and encouraging continued professional engagement through think tank collaborations such as the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) and its recently renewed five-year Memorandum of Understanding with the Australian Army Research Centre (AARC). Digital platforms like the "Friends for Life" portal are also being explored to sustain these ties long after the course photographs have faded.

In today's complex security environment, where partnerships must balance strategic competition with cooperation, the statement underlined that "Alumni Connect is more than nostalgia, it is a strategic enabler." Officers who once shared barracks and classrooms now sit across negotiating tables or lead joint operations, carrying with them the trust and mutual respect forged in their training days.

"As India aspires to play a greater role in regional and global security architectures from the Indo-Pacific to UN peacekeeping, the quiet, enduring influence of these personal bonds will remain an indispensable tool of military diplomacy," the Indian Army said.

"In the language of soldiers, trust built in fatigues lasts a lifetime and in the language of diplomacy, it often lasts even longer," the statement concluded. (ANI)

