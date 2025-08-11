Istanbul, August 11: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's northwestern province of Balikesir, which killed one person, authorities said. The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) reported that the earthquake occurred in the Sindirgi district on Sunday at 7:53 p.m. local time (1653 GMT).

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said an 81-year-old person died after being rescued by emergency teams adding that many people were wounded and more than 15 buildings collapsed. Footage aired by the NTV broadcaster showed a collapsed building, with people attempting to rescue those trapped beneath the rubble. Earthquake in Turkey: Quake of Magnitude 6 on Richter Scale Hits Turkey, No Casualties Reported.

Earthquake in Turkey

#BREAKING 6.1 earthquake rattles Turkey.. buildings collapse in Balikesir Earthquake struck Sindirgi in Balikesir province, followed by a 4.6 aftershock. Tremors felt in Istanbul, Izmir and several other cities Multiple buildings have caved in, residents scrambling to pull… pic.twitter.com/r95U8sED4c — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 10, 2025

Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on the social media platform X that the quake, which was also felt in Istanbul and nearby provinces, prompted AFAD and all relevant institutions to immediately begin field inspections, Xinhua news agency reported. Turkey Wildfire: Terrifying Video Shows Intense Smoke Clouds Engulfing Residential Areas Near Canakkale Amid Firefighting Efforts.

"As of now, there are no reports of any adverse situation, and we are monitoring developments closely," he said. Several buildings collapsed in the Balikesir province after the quake, according to images broadcast by Turkish media.

