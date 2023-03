Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 8 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied the Australian PM on his visit to the Ashram. During the visit, Albanese took a complete tour of the Ashram.

Also Read | Shark Attack in Brazil: Angry Shark Mauls Teenage Girl’s Arm at Piedade Beach, Scary Video of Victim Crying in Pain Surfaces.

Australian PM Albanese on Wednesday arrived in Ahmedabad on a state visit to India.

The Australian Prime Minister who is on an official visit to India from March 8-11, was welcomed by the Gujarat Chief Minister Patel.

Also Read | Arctic Blast in UK: Snow, Hailstorm To Hit Britain This Week As Arctic Blizzard Intensifies; Severe National Warnings Issued.

The Australian PM upon his arrival to India tweeted: "An incredible welcome to Ahmedabad, India. The beginning of an important trip for Australia-India relations."

Prior to Albanese's arrival in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India eagerly awaits the arrival of the Australian Prime Minister. PM Modi said he looks forward to productive deliberations to further India-Australia bilateral relations.

"India eagerly awaits your arrival! Looking forward to productive deliberations to further the India-Australia friendship. @AlboMP," PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Albanese said that this trip demonstrates the commitment to deepen the links between the two countries, and to being a force for stability and growth in our region.

Albanese on Wednesday tweeted, "Today I'm bringing a delegation of ministers and business leaders to India. Australia and India have a rich friendship, underpinned by our common interests, our shared democratic values, the bonds between our people, and an affectionate but fierce sporting rivalry."

"At the kind invitation of Prime Minister @narendramodi, we will be visiting Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Trade with India presents Australian businesses and workers with tremendous opportunities for growth," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)