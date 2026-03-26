Kathmandu [Nepal], March 26 (ANI): The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has unanimously approved the proposal of appointing senior leader Balendra Shah as parliamentary party leader, paving the way for his appointment as the next Prime Minister.

The meeting of the Central Committee, held at the party office in Kathmandu on Thursday evening, unanimously agreed to appoint the former Kathmandu Mayor, a structural engineer and rapper, as the parliamentary leader.

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Shah is set to take oath tomorrow at the President's Office from President Ram Chandra Paudel amid a special function. As per the RSP charter, only the parliamentary party leader can become the Prime Minister.

As per the agreement between RSP President Rabi Lamichanne and Shah on December 28, the party is going to officially prepare Shah for the role with the vote of its 182 House members.

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Former TV host and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane will continue to serve as the Rastriya Swatantra Party's central chairperson, and Balendra Shah will be the parliamentary party leader and future prime minister candidate following the House of Representatives election, reads Point 4 of their agreement.

The new Prime Minister is set to be sworn in at 12:34 PM (local time), which would count as 1234 numerically, and seven conchs are planned to be played at the time of the swearing ceremony. As per the party leaders, this special ritual is planned with the belief that any work done will be successful.

Simultaneously, other rituals will continue while he takes the oath. The 108 Batuks (novice priests) will recite Swasti Shanti, and another 16 Buddhist monks will recite the Ashtamangala. Both are considered auspicious in Hindu and Buddhist traditions.

Following the oath of secrecy, Balen will then administer the oath of office and secrecy to his Cabinet members. The new Prime Minister will assume office at Singha Durbar at approximately 2:15 pm.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, Balen also took the oath of secrecy as a member of the House of Representatives (HoR). In 2022, a structural engineer with a signature pair of black rectangular sunglasses and a history in the underground rap scene did the unthinkable Balendra "Balen" Shah dismantled the established political machinery of Nepal to become the Mayor of Kathmandu.

Running as an independent under the symbol of a walking stick, Balen secured 61,767 votes, comfortably outstripping veterans from the Nepali Congress. Sirjana Singh secured 38,341 votes, while CPN-UML candidate Keshav Sthapit, also the former Mayor of the capital, got 38,117 votes.

Now, just four years later, the 35-year-old is no longer just a local phenomenon; he is poised to become one of the youngest Prime Ministers in the nation's history.

Balen's success was never accidental. While he rose to fame in 2013 through the rap battle league Raw Barz, he spent two and a half years quietly laying the groundwork for his mayoral run.

His academic pedigree, a degree in engineering from Himalayan White House College and a Master's in structural engineering from India, gave him the technical credibility that resonated with a disillusioned electorate.

His political strategy has been equally deliberate. Following the tragic death of 77 people during the September protests and the subsequent resignation of KP Sharma Oli, Balen was the first choice for Gen-Z activists to lead an interim government.

He declined the interim role, supporting former Chief Justice Sushila Karki instead. It was a masterstroke of foresight; he traded a six-month temporary stint for a shot at a full five-year term as Prime Minister.

On January 18, 2026, Balen formally joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), launching his campaign from Janakpur the very next day.

In a move many labelled "foolish," Balen chose to contest the election from Jhapa-05, the long-standing stronghold of political heavyweight KP Sharma Oli, and defeated him with a huge margin.

Located about 500 kilometres from the capital, Jhapa-5 had become the epicentre of a political shift.

Balen's relationship with the public is defined by a massive digital footprint and a volatile temperament. With over 3.5 million followers on Facebook, he bypasses traditional press conferences to speak directly to the masses.

However, his "unfiltered" persona has courted significant controversy. In a now-deleted November post, he lashed out at geopolitical powers (USA, India, China) and every major Nepali political party, including the RSP, which he would join just two months later.

Despite his aggressive rhetoric, including past threats to "burn down" the administrative hub of Singhadurbar, his supporters see him as the only "authentic" alternative to a stagnant status quo.

Born in 1990, Balen is the youngest of four siblings. His late father, Ram Narayan Shah, was an Ayurvedic practitioner who passed away just before Balen's formal entry into mainstream politics.

Even as he eyes the premiership, Balen continues to pursue a PhD in traditional infrastructure at Kathmandu University, blending the roles of an academic, a technical expert, and a populist figure.

Whether Balen Shah is a visionary reformer or a volatile disruptor remains to be seen, but one thing is certain the era of the "old guard" has already been seized. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)