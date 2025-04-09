Balochistan [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): Two coal miners tragically lost their lives after inhaling toxic gas in a coal mine at the Chamalang coal field in the Duki district on Tuesday, as reported by Dawn.

According to Levies officials, the workers had entered the mine to extract coal but were trapped by poisonous gas that had built up inside. The miners lost consciousness, and fellow workers outside the mine noticed the lack of communication from those inside, the Dawn reported.

The mine's owner was alerted, prompting a search and rescue operation led by the Mines Department with assistance from other miners.

The victims were working over 1,000 feet below ground level, making the rescue mission particularly challenging. Mines Inspector Sabbir Shah reported that the miners were trapped due to the presence of methane gas, which caused them to fall into a water pit deep within the mine, as Dawn reported.

Rescue teams faced significant difficulties as the methane buildup hampered their efforts to reach the trapped miners. Despite these challenges, the operation continued, highlighting the ongoing risks faced by workers in the mining sector and the dangers posed by hazardous gases in such environments. Tragically, both miners succumbed to the toxic fumes, as reported by the Dawn.

Coal mines in the Duki district were previously shut down due to security concerns following an attack on October 11-12. During this incident, unidentified armed assailants targeted the residential quarters of mine workers in Dukki. The brutal attack led to the deaths of around 21 workers and left seven others injured. In response to the security threats, the mines were closed to ensure the safety of the workers. This tragic event highlighted the severe security risks faced by workers in the region, prompting authorities to take measures to address the growing violence and ensure safer working conditions. (ANI)

