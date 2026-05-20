World News | Balochistan's Highway Breakdown: Mineral Transport Halted Amid Extortion, Insecurity

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 20 (ANI): The transport crisis in Balochistan deepened after the Balochistan Goods Truck Owners Association announced a province-wide suspension of mineral transportation, blaming worsening insecurity, repeated militant-style attacks, and rampant extortion on major highways, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, speaking during a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, Association President Haji Noor Muhammad Shahwani declared that trucks would no longer transport chromite, marble, or other minerals from key mining regions including Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Muslim Bagh, and Loralai. The decision was taken after transporters suffered massive financial losses due to repeated attacks on vehicles carrying minerals across different districts of Balochistan. Shahwani stated that several trucks had recently come under attack in Mastung, Khad Kocha, Armagai in Kharan district, Washuk, and Khuzdar. He said nearly a dozen vehicles were targeted, with eight trucks reportedly burned while others had their tyres deliberately damaged.

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Despite the growing violence, transporters allegedly received no compensation or protection from either mining companies or provincial authorities. While suspending mineral transportation indefinitely, the association clarified that delivery of food supplies and other commercial goods would continue. Shahwani warned truck owners and contractors that anyone choosing to transport minerals despite the association's decision would bear full responsibility for any resulting losses. The association also accused various groups and officials of widespread extortion along Balochistan's highways. Shahwani alleged that armed robberies frequently occur in daylight, with cash forcibly taken from transport vehicles.

He further claimed that personnel at multiple checkpoints, including Rukshan, Barori, Barija, Rakhni, and Dana Sar, were coercing truck drivers into surrendering diesel and other resources. Shahwani criticised authorities for failing to dismantle illegal checkpoints despite repeated directives from the provincial chief minister. He additionally accused officials at Sakran Police Station near Hub Chowki of mistreating transporters and extorting vehicles travelling toward Karachi, as cited by The Express Tribune.

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The association also demanded a judicial investigation into the recent Lakpass Customs Warehouse fire, where transport vehicles worth billions of rupees were reportedly destroyed. Shahwani urged the formation of a high-level inquiry committee under the supervision of the Balochistan High Court, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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