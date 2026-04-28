World News | Bangladesh Begins Fuel Loading at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 28 (ANI): The fuel loading operation at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Bangladesh's Ishwardi Upazila has officially commenced, marking a key milestone in the commissioning of the facility.

The commissioning process of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is being carried out in a phased manner in accordance with the guidelines of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). As part of this process, fuel loading began on Tuesday.

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It is expected that at least 300 megawatts of electricity from the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will be added to Bangladesh's national grid in August. If achieved, Bangladesh will become, in South Asia, the third country after India and Pakistan to generate nuclear power.

With financial and technical assistance from Russia, Bangladesh is constructing the nuclear power plant, which is valued at over USD 12 billion. Electricity generation will be carried out in phases across different units as part of the project.

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Once fully operational, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, located on the banks of the Padma River, will have a total generation capacity of 2,400 megawatts of electricity.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh announced that it will begin connecting nuclear power to the national grid within this year, marking a major step in its energy sector as the country faces an ongoing energy crisis driven by the West Asia situation.

According to officials, at least one unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is expected to start supplying electricity to the national grid this year with national support, as the government moves to strengthen energy security and ensure a stable power supply.

On April 16, Chairman of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) Mahmudul Hasan handed over the commissioning licence for Unit-1 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, along with relevant personnel authorisation, to M Moinul Islam, Chairman of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is being described as a landmark development in Bangladesh's power sector. With the commencement of fuel loading in its first unit, the country is set to achieve a significant step forward in its nuclear energy programme.

The official inauguration of fuel loading activities for Unit-1 is expected to take place in the last week of April.

According to the plan, electricity generation from the first unit is expected to be added to the national grid within approximately three months of the start of fuel loading.

After phased testing and capacity enhancement, full-capacity power transmission is targeted for December. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)