Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 8 (ANI): Bangladesh on Sunday, conducted drives to inspect the fuel stock situation, Bangladesh Energy Ministry said.

"In the current crisis situation, various media outlets have reported that some unscrupulous traders are illegally stockpiling fuel in an attempt to create an artificial shortage in the market", Bangladesh Energy Ministry said in a statement.

"To address this crisis, the government has already fixed fuel supply limits based on vehicle categories. Nevertheless, it has been observed that at various petrol pumps/filling stations, fuel is being sold in excess of the government-approved limit, additional stock is being hoarded for excessive profit, and there are tendencies of selling fuel on the open market and engaging in smuggling," it added.

In this context, Bangladesh government conducted mobile court drives in order to prevent illegal stockpiling of fuel, sale beyond the prescribed limit etc. Information regarding the Mobile Court operations conducted by the Executive Magistrate in capital Dhaka: City Filling Station, Tejgaon, Dhaka (MPL) - Dry since yesterday. Operations will resume once fuel arrives shortly. Clean Fuel, Tejgaon (POPLC) - Operating in compliance with all regulations.

RS Enterprise, Tejgaon (MPL) - Dry since last night. Royal Filling Station, Tejgaon (MPL) - Currently dry. Tashofa Filling Station, Mohakhali (JOCL) - Currently dry. Sohag Filling Station, Mohakhali (POPLC) - Had stored 3,500 liters of octane; after measurement, sales were resumed. The BPC press release was not displayed at the pump.

Eureka Filling Station, Mohakhali (JOCL) - Fuel supply is operating in full compliance with regulations.

During the ongoing fuel concerns in Bangladesh, if liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply from Qatar is not available, the country can procure fuel from companies in the United States as an alternative because Bangladesh has a fuel supply agreement with the US, a fuel business leader said on Sunday.

"Bangladesh imports LNG from Qatar, but if not from Qatar, I believe we have an agreement with the United States. Therefore, even at a higher price, the US companies might carry out the supply," Farhan Noor, Secretary General of the Bangladesh CNG Filling Station & Conversion Workshop Owners Association, told ANI in an interview. (ANI)

