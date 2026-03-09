Hyderabad, March 9: Silver prices in India moved higher on Monday, March 9, 2026, as global safe haven demand strengthened amid escalating geopolitical tensions linked to the Iran conflict. The white metal tracked firm international bullion trends, while rising crude oil prices and currency movements also influenced domestic commodity markets. Industrial demand remained steady, while retail buying stayed cautious due to elevated price levels. Check the latest silver rates today in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Noida.

Across most major cities, silver prices are hovering around INR 3,01,500 per kg, marking a noticeable rise compared to the previous session. Analysts note that silver is reacting to heightened geopolitical uncertainty, firm gold prices and expectations surrounding global economic data, resulting in moderate price volatility in domestic markets. Silver Rate Today, March 08, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

City wise rates remained largely uniform across major markets, with slight regional variation continuing to be observed in Srinagar. Traders say near term movement may depend on US dollar strength, inflation outlook, crude oil prices and global industrial demand trends.

In the bullion market, volatility remained moderate as investors closely tracked developments in West Asia and broader global financial signals. Industrial usage patterns and macroeconomic indicators are expected to influence silver price direction in the coming sessions. Gold Rate Today, March 9, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Silver Rates for March 9, 2026 (1 Kg)

City Silver Rate (1 Kg) Chennai INR 3,01,500 Hyderabad INR 3,01,500 New Delhi INR 3,01,500 Mumbai INR 3,01,500 Kolkata INR 3,01,500 Bengaluru INR 3,01,500 Noida / Ghaziabad INR 3,01,500 Gurugram INR 3,01,500 Ahmedabad INR 3,01,500 Jaipur INR 3,01,500 Lucknow INR 3,01,500 Bhopal INR 3,01,500 Jodhpur INR 3,01,500 Srinagar INR 2,96,700

Note: Silver rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local market prices may vary slightly.

Overall, silver prices on March 9, 2026, reflected strong domestic momentum supported by firm global bullion trends and rising safe haven demand amid geopolitical tensions. While short term fluctuations may continue due to currency movements, crude oil prices and international commodity trends, analysts believe silver’s industrial demand and investment appeal will remain key support factors. Buyers are advised to check real time local rates before making major purchases, as final prices may differ slightly across cities and jewellers.

