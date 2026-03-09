A scheduled appearance by Telugu cinema superstar Jr NTR at a local hospital turned into a chaotic scene on Sunday (March 8), as hundreds of fans overwhelmed security, resulting in damage to hospital property and police intervention. The actor was in the city to inaugurate the new PES Super Speciality Block at KIMS Hospital in Mahadevapura when the situation escalated. Did Allu Arjun’s Bouncer Push Jr NTR’s Body Double Eshwar Harris at VIROSH Wedding Reception? Here’s What Happened (Watch Video).

Jr NTR Gets Mobbed In Bengaluru

As news of the actor's visit spread, a massive crowd of admirers gathered both inside and outside the hospital premises. Upon Jr NTR’s arrival, the atmosphere shifted from excitement to disorder. Fans reportedly breached security cordons and stormed the lobby in an attempt to get a closer look at the star.

Jr NTR at KIMS Hospital in Bengaluru - Watch Video

#JrNTR in Bengaluru for the inauguration of the PES Super Speciality Block at KIMS Hospital. pic.twitter.com/xEv3gcKyV1 — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) March 8, 2026

Despite the presence of private security and local police, the sheer volume of people made the situation difficult to manage. Videos circulating on social media show fans jostling for space and chanting slogans, with some even climbing onto the roof of the actor's vehicle as he arrived.

Damage to Hospital Infrastructure

The most significant incident occurred inside the building, where a large number of fans crowded onto an escalator to reach the inauguration floor. The excessive weight and uncontrolled movement caused the escalator to malfunction and sustain structural damage, including broken glass panels.

Hospital Escalator Damaged as Jr NTR Fans Go Wild

Be Safe Guys 🙏 Escalator Glass Damaged #NTR pic.twitter.com/E1Oxx9XByM — Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) March 8, 2026

Hospital authorities were forced to temporarily cord off the area to prevent injuries. In addition to the escalator, several pieces of furniture in the reception area were reportedly damaged during the surge.

Police Resort to Mild Force

To restore order and ensure the safety of both the actor and the hospital's patients, Bengaluru police were forced to carry out a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Officers eventually established a secure corridor, allowing Jr NTR to proceed with the inauguration ceremony.

The actor remained composed throughout the incident, waving to his supporters before heading inside. During the event, he briefly interacted with the medical staff and even addressed questions regarding International Women’s Day, though he later urged fans to remain disciplined at public gatherings. Jr NTR’s ‘Devara 2’ To Go on Floors in May 2026? Here’s What We Know.

Jr NTR’s Upcoming Projects

He is presently filming the high-octane action spectacle Dragon (working title) with director Prashanth Neel, which features international sequences and is targeting a mid-2026 release. Simultaneously, production plans for the highly anticipated Devara: Part 2 have been finalised, with filming scheduled to commence in May 2026 for a planned 2027 theatrical debut, ensuring the "Man of Masses" remains a fixture on the global stage well into the next year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).