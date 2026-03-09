Kolkata, March 9: IIT Kharagpur graduate Prabhakar Prasad has gone viral online after reinventing himself as a “Chaiguy” in Los Angeles following a tech layoff. Once working in the US technology sector, the engineer now sells masala chai and poha at farmers’ markets across the city. His unusual career shift has earned him the nickname “Bihari Chaiwala of LA,” with many social media users praising his resilience and entrepreneurial spirit.

Originally from Bihar, Prasad graduated from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, one of India's top engineering institutions. Like many IIT alumni, he moved abroad and built a career in the US technology industry, where skilled engineers are in high demand.

However, his career took an unexpected turn in February 2025, when he lost his job during a wave of layoffs that affected technology companies across the United States. Thousands of tech workers were impacted as firms reduced hiring and cut operational costs.

IIT Kharagpur Graduate Prabhakar Prasad Goes Viral as ‘Chaiguy’

Instead of immediately searching for another corporate role, Prasad decided to try something different. Drawing inspiration from the flavours of home, he began selling Indian-style masala chai and poha, a popular flattened rice breakfast dish, at farmers' markets in Los Angeles.

Today, Prasad runs a small stall where he prepares fresh chai on the spot, serving customers curious about authentic Indian street-style beverages. His journey has attracted attention both online and in media reports, where he is often described as the “Chaiguy” from Bihar who turned a layoff into a thriving food venture in LA.

Reports suggest Prasad sells a cup of masala chai for around $8, while dishes like poha are priced separately depending on portion size. While the prices appear high by Indian standards, they fall within the typical range for specialty food and drinks sold at farmers’ markets in California.

Prasad also shares his journey through social media platforms such as Instagram, posting videos of preparing chai, serving customers, and reflecting on his transition from a tech professional to a small business owner.

His story has resonated widely online, especially at a time when layoffs have impacted thousands of workers globally. For many viewers, Prabhakar Prasad’s journey as the “Chaiguy” of Los Angeles highlights how resilience and creativity can turn setbacks into new opportunities.

